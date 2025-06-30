Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $430,674,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10,336.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,681,000 after buying an additional 454,711 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38,770.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,565,000 after buying an additional 442,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,780,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Argus downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.22.

Shares of ULTA opened at $458.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

