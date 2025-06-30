Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 255,695 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 87,185 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 31.0% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 198,654 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 18.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 307,860 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 76.83%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,373.75. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 824,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,694,826.25. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,836 shares of company stock worth $4,357,459 in the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

