Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $146,000 Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13,361.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,969,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888,236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,606,000 after purchasing an additional 73,257 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 913,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

SUB opened at $106.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.62. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.02 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

