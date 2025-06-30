Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Balefire LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 52,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 316.7% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Finally, FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $80.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

