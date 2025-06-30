Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 302,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40,627 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 2,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,633 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11,242.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,103 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 53,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $77.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

