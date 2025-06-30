Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in International Paper by 969.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 284,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 257,603 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 47.5% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 17.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 141,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE IP opened at $47.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. International Paper’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

