Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after acquiring an additional 930,784 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,813,000 after acquiring an additional 674,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 262,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,453,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.4%

ESGU opened at $134.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $134.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.96.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

