Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Invests $190,000 in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of XDTE opened at $43.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $380.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (XDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

