Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Invests $27,000 in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $1,508,380.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,967 shares in the company, valued at $33,429,830.82. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,863.73. The trade was a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $179.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 0.70. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.46 and a 12 month high of $183.20.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. TKO Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.16%.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

