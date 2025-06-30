Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Invests $88,000 in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3,808.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $67.86 on Monday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.