Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $669,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,133 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $132,469,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,376,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $134.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $270.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

