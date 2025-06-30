Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 71.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.7%

KHC stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

