Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE BSX opened at $106.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. The trade was a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

