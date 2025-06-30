Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $43.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $94.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 967,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,520,732. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $324,683.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 358,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,225.38. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

