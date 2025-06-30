Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USHY. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

