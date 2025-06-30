Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 163,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.7% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 167.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PTC from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.69.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $169.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.43. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.64 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

