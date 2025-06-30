Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,561 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

