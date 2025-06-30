Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 209.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 24.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1,126.7% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $30,552,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,212,181.90. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,459 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $4,632,001.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,731,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,964,141.40. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,646,087 shares of company stock worth $206,326,144. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $134.52 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.34. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.