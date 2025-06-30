Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases 423 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 650.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,751,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 508.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690. This trade represents a 35.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $4,481,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,728.75. The trade was a 54.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,775 shares of company stock valued at $29,596,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.3%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $166.85 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $170.23. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

