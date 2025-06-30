Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,981,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,704,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,997,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,459,000 after acquiring an additional 532,794 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,668,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 117,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWL stock opened at $104.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.75. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

