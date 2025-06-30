Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $818.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $714.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $279.02 and a twelve month high of $820.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.73, a P/E/G ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total transaction of $57,885.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,384.40. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total value of $702,632.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 268,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,643,166.65. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.