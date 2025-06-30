Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 135.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,545 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Haleon by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,232,000 after buying an additional 6,175,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after buying an additional 58,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after buying an additional 930,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after buying an additional 1,172,931 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Haleon Trading Down 0.3%

HLN stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

