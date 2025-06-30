Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,525,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,779,000 after purchasing an additional 352,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,873,000 after buying an additional 112,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,758,000 after acquiring an additional 386,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,206,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,889,000 after acquiring an additional 151,225 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock opened at $108.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $108.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

