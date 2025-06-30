Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

GPC opened at $120.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $149.22. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.83.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

