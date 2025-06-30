Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 204.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 44,728 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in American Noble Gas by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,176,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 494,814 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in American Noble Gas by 20.4% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 41,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,541,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Noble Gas in the first quarter valued at $2,960,000. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Noble Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised American Noble Gas from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Investec upgraded American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

American Noble Gas Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.52 on Monday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Noble Gas

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.