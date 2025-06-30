Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,507,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,517,000 after buying an additional 124,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,925,000 after acquiring an additional 69,969 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $259,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,684,000 after acquiring an additional 230,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Clorox Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CLX opened at $119.09 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

