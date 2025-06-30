Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 5,642.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062.50. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $225.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.89%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

