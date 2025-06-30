Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.5% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 50,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,787 shares in the company, valued at $576,260.76. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $511,887.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,784.82. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.3%

ARI opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -327.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 74.89, a quick ratio of 74.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,333.33%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

