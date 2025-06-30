Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $171.34 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.33 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 160.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

