Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $89.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $90.37. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.6311 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

