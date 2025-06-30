Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,637,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,676,000 after buying an additional 3,597,564 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 933.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,988 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 664,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,799,000 after acquiring an additional 396,759 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,007,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,637,000 after acquiring an additional 289,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 479,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,065,000 after acquiring an additional 278,777 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Shares of J stock opened at $130.09 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $156.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

