Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 322.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TD opened at $72.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $73.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

