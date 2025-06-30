Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 832 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.