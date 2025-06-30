Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 962 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,612,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,105,000 after buying an additional 393,581 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,448,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.61%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

