Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,144,000 after purchasing an additional 573,310 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,074 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AppLovin by 457.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AppLovin by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,725,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,027 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. HSBC set a $436.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.85.

AppLovin Stock Down 3.9%

AppLovin stock opened at $333.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.68. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $4,109,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,394,083. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 6,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.23, for a total transaction of $2,437,964.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,903 shares in the company, valued at $132,506,427.69. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

