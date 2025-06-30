Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.4% in the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,709,000 after buying an additional 1,662,415 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 14,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $1,669,546.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,933.32. This represents a 35.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,004,442.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,250,371.34. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,977,967. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $114.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.