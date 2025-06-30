Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,414. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $105.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $105.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

