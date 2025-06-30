Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Sony by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,653,000 after buying an additional 42,083,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sony by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,713,000 after buying an additional 18,821,902 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Sony by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after buying an additional 8,157,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Sony by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SONY shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Stock Performance

Sony stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. Sony Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

