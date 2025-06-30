Battery Technology Stocks To Follow Today – June 28th

American Battery Technology, Tetra Technologies, Mullen Automotive, Platinum Group Metals, and NOVONIX are the five Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares in companies involved in the research, development, manufacturing, or commercialization of battery systems and related materials. These firms may produce lithium-ion, solid-state, flow, or other advanced battery chemistries used in electric vehicles, grid storage, portable electronics, and renewable energy integration. Investors track these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for energy storage solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

ABAT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,875,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,078. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -2.61. American Battery Technology has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TTI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,490,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,048. The firm has a market cap of $469.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.35. Tetra Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

MULN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,560,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,975. Mullen Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $153,600,000.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $146,281.39.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

PLG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,879. Platinum Group Metals has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $159.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.70.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

NVX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,536. NOVONIX has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

