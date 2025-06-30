Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

BSY has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BSY opened at $52.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 355,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $17,740,945.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,992,321 shares in the company, valued at $798,976,357.16. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,325.12. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,363 shares of company stock worth $50,872,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Bentley Systems by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 106.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

