Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,058 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,035 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 118.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 181.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $76,992.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,415,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,409,797.75. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $21,328,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,083,053 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,208.53. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,130,995 shares of company stock worth $29,686,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $14.35 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Rocket Lab Trading Down 2.1%

RKLB stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

