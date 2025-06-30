Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 8.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Phreesia by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 10,605.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $28.45 on Monday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,213 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $28,881.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 137,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,899.01. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yvonne Hui sold 1,878 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $44,790.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,508.65. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,605 shares of company stock worth $1,256,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

