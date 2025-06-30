Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,665 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Assurant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Assurant by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,370,000 after purchasing an additional 156,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,475,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 607,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Assurant by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 550,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,438,000 after purchasing an additional 113,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,725.75. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $196.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.12 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 price target on Assurant and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

