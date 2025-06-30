Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,689 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 58,064 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.