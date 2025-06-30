Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 627.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $194.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.48. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $195.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

