Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of NU by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of NU by 51.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 92,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 3.0% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

NYSE NU opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

