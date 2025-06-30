Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $175.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.60.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

