Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 22,363 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 616.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.7%

EWY opened at $70.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $72.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

