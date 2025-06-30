Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,431 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,248.96. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 928,314 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,319.02. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $101.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.85.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

