Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Equinix by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $2,027,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $3,678,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $785.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $867.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $879.89. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.30.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

